Adapt Integrated Health Care Mobile Crisis Response grows in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Adapt Integrated Health Care in Douglas County reports growth and expansion in 2023 for their Mobile Crisis Response Team.

Adapt is the community mental health provider for Douglas County. The team collaborates with police, fire departments, EMS and other community resources for individuals.

They aim to fill the gaps for responders through their mental health expertise. Their team can help cases where people have gone through or seen traumatic events, wellness checks, substance abuse disorders and more. The response team has grown into eight teams of four people, working 10-hour shifts for 24-hour coverage, seven days a week. Crisis Program Director, Cheryl McDonald said,

“We did see a big jump in our numbers in 2023, we found that we are responding to between 10% and 15% of the total law enforcement calls that are coming through in Douglas County which is a great number for us, we definitely saw that increase in call volume.”

Adapt of Douglas County says they’re looking forward to continuing their partnership with other agencies and also introducing resources like their behavioral health unit set to open soon.

