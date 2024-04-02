Cat possibly mistaken for stray reunites with Medford family after one year

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 1, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A cat that was thought to be a stray for about a year was just reunited with its family in Medford, Saturday.

Larry Olson and Danielle Standley are the epitome of animal lovers. On top of having a house full of dogs and cats, Olson’s workplace near the Medford Airport, is a hub of stray cats. Olson gained a reputation for taking care of these strays.

But in March 2023, an older, friendly cat showed up and wouldn’t roam anywhere else. They made the cat a makeshift shelter and fed him every day for about a year. Danielle Standley said,

“I was like, ‘this cat belonged to somebody.’ And I just thought maybe the owners passed away. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that somebody’s pet got trapped with strays and redeposited in an industrial workplace.”

But that’s what they suspect ended up happening to the 14-year-old cat named Captain Jack, who may have been mistaken as a stray and dropped off at Olson’s work. When they tried to rehome him, Captain Jack’s original family saw the ad. On Saturday morning, Captain Jack was reunited with his family who say they were ecstatic to have their pet return home.

Maximus Osburn
