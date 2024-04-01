Zuberi motions to have charges dismissed due to “lack of jurisdiction”

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a woman from Seattle and holding her in a makeshift cell in his home was in federal court in Medford Monday, requesting all charges be dismissed.

Negasi Zuberi, also known as Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, was initially charged with felony kidnapping after his arrest mid-July. He was also charged with attempted escape in late August after he damaged a window at the Jackson County Jail.

In court, Zuberi requested all charges be dismissed because of destruction of evidence and an alleged “lack of federal jurisdiction” over the case.

Instead of dismissing the charges, the judge and defense attorneys approved filing date extensions out to April 22. After that date, the federal government will have until May 20 to respond and the defense will have until June 10 to reply.

They also requested there be regular check ins with the federal prosecutors and defense before the planned federal jury trial in October.

The next status conference is expected to be held later this month.

