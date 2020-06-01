AllCare Health announces Spanish-only social media

SOUTHERN OREGON — AllCare Health launches a social media profile in Spanish to communicate health information.
In a press release, AllCare Health said the Facebook and Instagram account will provide health tips, news and community resources to Spanish speakers in order to provide access to important information.
AllCare serves about 1,500 Spanish-speaking members.
“Our communities’ access health information from not only TV, Newspapers and Radio, but also from social media, which has become a larger and larger piece of how people get updated information,” Stick Crosby AllCare’s Health Equity Director said in a press release. “This is a small piece of the puzzle to make health information accessible to everyone regardless of where they get information or what language they speak.”
Their new Spanish-only profiles can be found here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllCareHealthEspanol/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allcarehealth_espanol/
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.