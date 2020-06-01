Home
AllCare Health announces Spanish-only social media

AllCare Health announces Spanish-only social media

Local News Regional Top Stories

SOUTHERN OREGON — AllCare Health launches a social media profile in Spanish to communicate health information.

In a press release, AllCare Health said the Facebook and Instagram account will provide health tips, news and community resources to Spanish speakers in order to provide access to important information.

AllCare serves about 1,500 Spanish-speaking members.

“Our communities’ access health information from not only TV, Newspapers and Radio, but also from social media, which has become a larger and larger piece of how people get updated information,” Stick Crosby AllCare’s Health Equity Director said in a press release. “This is a small piece of the puzzle to make health information accessible to everyone regardless of where they get information or what language they speak.”

Their new Spanish-only profiles can be found here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllCareHealthEspanol/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allcarehealth_espanol/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »