Home
Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley reopens for limited summer programming

Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley reopens for limited summer programming

Local News Regional Top Stories

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley will reopen for a limited program this summer.

The Grants Pass and Talent clubs will open a ‘working families summer relief program’ on June 15. The nonprofit says with new regulations there are strict attendance limitations and extra safety measures they have to take.

Call-in registration begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. and is by phone only. The program will cost $75 per week, paid at the beginning of each week.

For more information including financial assistance, give them a call.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »