Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley reopens for limited summer programming

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley will reopen for a limited program this summer.
The Grants Pass and Talent clubs will open a ‘working families summer relief program’ on June 15. The nonprofit says with new regulations there are strict attendance limitations and extra safety measures they have to take.
Call-in registration begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. and is by phone only. The program will cost $75 per week, paid at the beginning of each week.
For more information including financial assistance, give them a call.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.