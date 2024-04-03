Ashland closing one of its homeless shelters

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland’s emergency shelter at 2200 Ashland Street is officially closed. The site was purchased with state funding back in September and was operated by Opportunities for Housing Resources and Assistance or OHRA.

Governor Tina Kotek’s homeless state of emergency gave the city emergency funding to purchase the shelter property and operate a 24/7 shelter through the end of march.

Last month, the Ashland City Council voted to reject a $1.8 million grant from the state to upgrade the shelter.

We reached out to Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham, who said they will look to develop a long-term plan to re-open the shelter.

