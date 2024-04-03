Ashland closing one of its homeless shelters

Posted by Derek Strom April 2, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland’s emergency shelter at 2200 Ashland Street is officially closed. The site was purchased with state funding back in September and was operated by Opportunities for Housing Resources and Assistance or OHRA.

Governor Tina Kotek’s homeless state of emergency gave the city emergency funding to purchase the shelter property and operate a 24/7 shelter through the end of march.

Last month, the Ashland City Council voted to reject a $1.8 million grant from the state to upgrade the shelter.

We reached out to Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham, who said they will look to develop a long-term plan to re-open the shelter.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content