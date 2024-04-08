La Clinica teaming up with SOU to run student health center

ASHLAND, Ore. — La Clinica is set to take over operations at Southern Oregon University’s on-campus Student Health and Wellness Center starting in the fall.

The university is teaming up with the Medford-based community health group in an effort to continue to offer students affordable and high quality medical, behavioral health and reproductive health services.

“La Clinica is an outstanding, community-minded organization, and SOU is proud to be partnering with them to ensure our students continue to get high-quality care while keeping their costs affordable,” SOU President Rick Bailey said. “We are indebted to everyone at La Clinica for embracing this partnership with compassion, kindness, and a focus on selfless student service.”

La Clinica accepts most insurances and does not turn away patients who cannot afford to pay. CEO Brenda Johnson said that providing services at SOU will come naturally for the healthcare organization.

“We’re grateful and excited to be able to step into this role as a partner and support SOU’s vision in providing accessible and affordable health care for their students,” said Johnson. “SOU is an excellent educational home, and La Clinica has a lot of experience running school-based health centers. It’s an ideal collaboration.”

La Clinica will begin operation of the student health center this September.

