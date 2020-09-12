Almeda Fire remains 50% contained, over 16,000 homes still threatened

PHOENIX/TALENT, Ore. — The Almeda Drive Fire is 50% contained with minimal growth, according to the newest press release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
107 personnel are working the scenes, with 12 engines, 3 bulldozers and 4 water tenders.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal says 42,412 civilians have been affected and there have been 2 deaths.
It adds that 16,163 homes are still threatened.
It says fire crews are focusing their efforts in the fire line to mitigate hazardous conditions which includes unstable structures, downed power lines and venting natural gas lines.
All citizens are encouraged to stay away from the area at this time.
People with respiratory illnesses are also encouraged to stay indoors.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
