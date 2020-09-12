New evacuations issued for Paisley residents from the Brattain Fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. — New level 3 ‘GO’ evacuations are issued for the Brattain Fire Southwest of Paisley.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 evacuation order for all Paisley residents. This includes residents from Red House Lane north of Paisley, south on Highway 31 to Clover Flat Road onto Clover Road to Forest Service Road 3510 on Moss Pass Road.
There is an evacuation site for evacuees set up by the Red Cross at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Lakeview located at 1900 North 4th St.
Officials are asking people to be cautious when leaving the area. Congestion on Highway 31 is expected due to fire traffic and temporary loss of power.
