Amazon purchases 17-acres of land in Central Point for warehouse

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Amazon confirming it has purchased land next to Costco in Central Point.

Though they say they don’t know what it will be used for just yet, shoppers say they’re excited about what this could mean for the future.

“Sounds good to me,” Central Point resident Jim Davidian said. “Amazon’s a big thing for me, I use it a lot. I will be happy to have them closer, probably deliver in the same day.”

According to Jackson County records, Amazon purchased 17-acres of land off Table Rock and Airport Road for nearly $5.5 million last week.

BH DevCo, a real estate development company who builds warehouses for Amazon, submitted plans to the city of Central Point earlier this year.

It shows plans to build an 87,000 square foot facility.

President and CEO of ‘The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County,’ Eli Matthews, said Amazon coming to the county is huge for our local economy.

“It’s a big deal for Medford and the Rogue Valley,” he said. “This is the type of stuff that we as a business company really dream of and always think about and work towards. Business growth and expansion is a big part of the ecosystem for success, so we’re welcoming it.”

Amazon would not say what exactly the warehouse will be used for or how many jobs it will create.

However, BH DevCo’s application stated it will be used as a distribution facility.

Currently, Amazon said the closest warehouses to the rogue valley can be found in the Portland area and Chico, California.

