Flat Fire challenges

MEDFORD, Ore. – Efforts on the Flat Fire, South of Agness, continue as it grows to over 20, 000 acres.

Firefighters have been working around the edges of the remote Curry County fire, in hopes of keeping it from spreading toward structures.

Firefighters are working around the clock to contain the flames… But it’s the *location of this fire …That makes things complicated.

The fire is on steep terrain and the natural thing for fires to do is to travel upwards.

It makes it harder and more dangerous for firefighters to get close and take direct action.

This combined with the dry air and winds closer to the coast has limited the containment options they can take thus far.

Pacific Northwest Team Three’s Natalie Weber said “there’s a lot of hazards like falling trees and rocks for our firefighters and so we’re taking safety very heavily into consideration. When we’re making these plans and putting firefighters out on the line, you know? We want to make sure we’re working as quickly as we can, while being as safe as possible. “

Fire officials tell us that methods they can do, like bulldozing vegetation to reduce the flammability in specific areas, are their focus.

They’re also doing controlled burns nearby, in anticipation of the fire moving that direction.

They’ve established control lines along the Northern perimeter.

Firefighters are more optimistic this week with the conditions.

Temperatures are slightly lower winds are bearable and humidity is up which will help slow fire activity.

For updates, you can go to the ‘Flat Fire Southern Oregon 2023’ Facebook page.

