Amendment to Japanese gardens proposed to city council

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Parks and Recreation proposed an amendment to the approved Japanese garden plans in Lithia Park Monday evening at the Ashland City Council meeting. The new plan incorporates two existing Douglas fir trees.

In January, those trees became a sticking point for some community members when the original plan called for their approval. The $1.3 million and ADA compliant garden is still being funded by a private donor.

If approved, the goal is to open the garden by fall 2021. Council will take a vote on it as well, next Monday.

