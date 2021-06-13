Nearly 40 people gather for a Civil War reenactment at Joseph Stewart Park

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Nearly 40 people stepped back into time at Joseph Stewart Park to reenact the Civil War today.
The event was hosted by the Cascade Civil War Society.
The president of the war society, Hugh Simpson, says the group hosts a reenactment every year at the park.
He says people drove up from northern California to participate.
“You can feel as much as a person can, without being in a real battle, and the horrors of war, what a lot of soldiers must’ve felt. Sitting in the line, listening to the commands,” said Simpson.
Simpson hopes people understand the history of the war and can participate next year if they missed today’s event.
If you’re interested, more information about the civil war reenactments can be found at cascadecws.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.