An arsonist may be on the loose in the Bear Creek Greenway

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Over the last four days, a total of ten fires started along the northern end of the Bear Creek Greenway.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials are investigating the possibility of a potential arsonist on the loose.

“What we are talking about with these ten fires is not a campfire that got away, these are intentionally set fires, like today for instance there were five fires set, stringing along the greenway so they are obvious intentional sets,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards.

Firefighters say Friday’s fire burned about an acre. Fires along the greenway pose a risk to the community, because of how close it is to homes and urban areas, and fuels in the area are extremely dry.

“It creates a lot of risk for the community if we have a fire, especially in this weather with these fuel conditions it’s going to move quickly and can threaten people’s homes, that puts our community at risk and that’s unacceptable,” said Will Clelland, Battalion Chief with Fire District 3.

If you see any suspicious activity along the greenway report it.

You can submit a tip through the sheriff’s app or call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.