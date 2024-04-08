Animal shelter adopts out large number of dogs, thanks community

TALENT, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter is thanking the community Monday for its assistance in adopting out a large number of dogs.

This comes just five days after the shelter asked the community for help, reporting more than 120 dogs which officials say put the facility over capacity.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Department Director, Stacy Brubaker, shelter staff were able to adopt and transfer out enough dogs that those now remaining are at a ‘manageable number’. She says one of the shelters key partners in these efforts was the Oregon Humane Society or OHS.

“True to our name, Oregon Humane Society is committed to animal welfare throughout our state,” says Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to use our new Behavior and Rescue Center and Salem Campus to help these dogs, our animal welfare colleagues, and the communities they serve.”

As a result of the recent overcrowding, county officials are working toward creating an animal shelter service district to fund a brand new shelter. The Medford city council will be discussing the proposal of a Jackson County Service District during its work session on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Denise Krause, a candidate running for Jackson County Commissioner is holding a public forum to discuss options for the shelter moving forward. That forum will be held at the Medford Library on April 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

