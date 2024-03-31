Annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Pear Blossom Park in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Families in Medford are already getting in on the festivities with Easter Sunday coming up (3/31/2024).

The Table Rock Kiwanis Club’s Easter Egg Hunt took place Saturday (3/30/2024) at the Pear Blossom Park in Medford. Kids were separated by age and were able to run onto the field to collect candy into their baskets and the Easter Bunny also made a visit.

Kiwanis club members say they’ve held this annual event in Medford over 80 times, saying it’s a family tradition for many. Club member, Sue McKenna said,

“Our son’s 41 now and he used to come out here when he was a little kid. But I have a lot of people say, ‘hey I remember when I [was] out here… I’m out here with my grandkids.’ Or with their kids. So, it’s just a real neat tradition, people just know when to come and where to come.”

Kiwanis club members also handed out free books for kids. They say holding events like the easter egg hunt helps strengthen the community.

