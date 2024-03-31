Combat Sports event at the Klamath County Fairgrounds

MEDFORD, Ore. – Fight fans in Klamath Falls will be happy to hear about the Arena Wars combat sports event Saturday night (3/30/2024).

It features several professional and amateur boxing, kickboxing and MMA fights at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. All fighters weighed in last night and are ready to rumble.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the fights are scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information and for future events you can click here.

