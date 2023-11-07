Applegate Valley Fire District proposing increased levy

MEDFORD, Ore. – Applegate Valley Fire District is proposing an increase to a levy to help with staffing and operations on Tuesday’s ballot.

The current tax levy that goes into Applegate’s budget is $1.05, per $1,000 of assessed property value.

But the fire district is now asking to raise it to $1.25.

The agency says that the increase would help them keep several different positions, including a Fire Marshal, replace aging equipment and engines and keep their second location up and running.

Applegate Fire Chief Cody Goodnough said, “if we’re not successful in passing this levy, we will have to cut some positions which would prevent us from staffing that station which would go back to increased response times for our constituents.”

The district says that they rely on these levies to operate, saying the existing one funds 43% of their operating budget.

If the new levy is approved, it will be in effect for the next five years.

