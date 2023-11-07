Three arrested for interstate retail theft

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 6, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Friday (11/3/2023), Grants Pass Police Department arrested three people at a Ross Dress for Less store.

They are suspected to be part of a series of interstate retail thefts.

Corporate investigators with Ross have been following a crew of thieves, who were stealing from their stores in California along I-5.

They made their way up to Oregon, and that’s when GPPD made the arrests, at the Ross location on Northeast Beacon Drive.

Police say the suspects used over-sized spandex undergarments to hide hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise.

But after searching their vehicle, they found over $10,000 worth of stolen goods.

The three people in custody are identified as Juan Vargas, Jose Vargas and Monica Velencia.

They are charged with organized retail theft, theft in the first degree and criminal conspiracy.

