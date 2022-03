GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The US Army Corps of Engineers has announced that dredging will begin on the Rogue River at Gold Beach this year. The Corps said dredging is an important part of keeping the Rogue River harbor open for recreational vessels.

Dredging at this location usually happens annually, but it hasn’t taken place in the last couple of years. The Corps said the dredging will begin on June 1st and last until October 31st, depending on the weather.