Resource fair for Almeda fire victims

TALENT, Ore. – A resource fair provided some assistance to Alameda fire victims on March 19th.

Rogue Climate and Rogue Action Center organized the event to provide resources to victims of the fire that impacted so many in September 2020.

The event took place in the Talent City Hall parking lot. Free lunch and housing resources were provided. There were also free non-perishable foods, grocery staples, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

“It feels really good especially because my mom was a fire victim and I know what these people go through, I know what they are looking for I know how they are feeling. It just feels good as a community to be able to help them all,” said Rene Braga, a Bilingual Advocate for Zone Captains.

Zone Captains was one of the organizations at the resource fair.

The organization is made up of fellow fire survivors, who are dedicated to gathering and providing information and resources to fire victims.