Army-Navy Store nearly sells out of N-95 masks in one day

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Army-Navy Store has nearly sold out of it’s more than 1,000 N-95 masks that it got in a shipment yesterday.

NBC5 News checked in with the store manager late this afternoon.

He says the supply of masks have dwindled to about 40.

The price has also gone up, from $3.50 to $5 dollars.

The store says it’s expected to receive another shipment this Friday with 6,000 masks.

