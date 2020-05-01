Asante cancer center continues construction

MEDFORD, Ore. – The pandemic and recession hasn’t stopped progress on a new cancer center in Medford.
The Asante Foundation says it’s raising $10 million for the project. It’s raised just under $1 million so far.
In February, Asante broke ground on the building, which is designed to put all the organizations cancer resources in one building.
“One thing we know, behind COVID. People are still being diagnosed with cancer. That’s still happening. So Asante is very dedicated to seeing this project through,” said Andrea Reeder, Campaign Director for The Asante Foundation.
The project is on track to finish Winter 2021.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]