Asante cancer center continues construction

MEDFORD, Ore. – The pandemic and recession hasn’t stopped progress on a new cancer center in Medford.

The Asante Foundation says it’s raising $10 million for the project. It’s raised just under $1 million so far.

In February, Asante broke ground on the building, which is designed to put all the organizations cancer resources in one building.

“One thing we know, behind COVID. People are still being diagnosed with cancer. That’s still happening. So Asante is very dedicated to seeing this project through,” said Andrea Reeder, Campaign Director for The Asante Foundation.

The project is on track to finish Winter 2021.

