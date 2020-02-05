UPDATE: Woman who went missing near Mt. Hood Village found alive

MOUNT HOOD VILLAGE, Ore. – Police say a woman who was reported missing early Tuesday morning near Mount Hood Village has been found.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, 23-year-old Katie Delaney reportedly went missing after an argument with a friend on Lolo Pass Road in Welches.
She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. without any clothes at the intersection of East Village Loop and Lolo Pass Road. The temperature was 28°F at the time. Investigators say she didn’t take anything with her when she left, including her cell phone.
At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Delaney was found alive a home in Sandy, Oregon.
The sheriff’s office released no further information.