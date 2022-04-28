Asante Covid testing sites closing, other options still available

SOUTHERN OREGON, —After more than 2 years, Asante’s drive-thru testing sites in Medford and Grants Pass are closing Saturday. Over the past 25 months, Asante has collected nearly 140,000 Covid tests, at its drive-thru locations.

But don’t worry, there are other sites available in the county.

Jackson County Public Health says the Curative site at the Merrick in Medford is still offering tests on Riverside Avenue. Free walk-in testing is still available at the expo, Thursday through Sunday. Walgreen’s, Valley Immediate Care, Rite Aid, and LaClinica, are some other options.

“If you are at risk for severe disease, know where you can go to go to get tested, and know where you can get treatment and keep in mind that for the treatments to be effective, which they are, you have to start treatment early so get tested early and seek treatments early on,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe, Jackson County Public Health Officer.

You can find a full list of testing sites and available times, on Jacksoncountyor.org