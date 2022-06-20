Medford’s 2nd Juneteenth celebration considered a big success

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hundreds of people gathered in Medford’s Pear Blossom park for the 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The cultural celebration hosted by BASE invited the entire community of Southern Oregon to enjoy the food, education, and live entertainment on display.

There were also dozens of vendors including community organizations and black-owned businesses, as well as black artists showing off their music and displays.

“It feels amazing to be here, the things that Vance and BASE have put together, I can’t even begin to show appreciation. This is supposed to be a showcase for black businesses and what it has done is take a community that is disjointed right now and let us meet one another,” said Daryl Griggs, Owner of United Martial Arts.

He says this year he is making a point to make connections with other black-owned businesses so he can continue to support them throughout the year and encourage others to do the same.