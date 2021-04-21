Home
Ashland City Council approves new ‘Social Equity and Racial Justice Commission’

ASHLAND, Ore. — A new ‘Social Equity and Racial Justice Commission’ was unanimously approved by Ashland City Council tonight.

The purpose of the new commission is to find ways to support people of color and the LGBTQ+ community by getting feedback from them.

Then, the city will come up with solutions to foster respectful intergroup relations in the community.

Many people turned out to encourage the council to approve the commission.

“The first reading of Ordinance #3197 creating the Social Equity and Racial Justice Commission has been approved unanimously and will now go to second reading,” announced Mayor Akins.

The ordinance says the commission will consist of 9 members who must live in Ashland.

The council is still discussing the application process for people interested in applying.

