Partnership between local winery and association benefits Pacific Crest Trail

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Del Rio Vineyard Estate is entering into a new partnership with the Pacific Crest Trail Association and its Rock Point Wines.
The partnership begins this Thursday, on Earth Day, with a day of Pacific Crest National Trail maintenance.
The Gold Hill winery’s winemakers, sales team, tasting room, and marketing teams are cleaning the Green Spring Summit portion of the trail.
Additionally, during the months of July, August, and September, $1 for every bottle of Rock Point Wine sold will be donated to the Pacific Crest Trail Association.
“Oregon is such a beautiful place and we wanted to find a way to connect with our community and the Pacific Crest Trail was the perfect partner for our brands,” said National Sales Manager for Del Rio, Jennifer Kerrigan.
Anyone interested in following the winery’s efforts should visit Del Rio’s Instagram and Facebook page.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.