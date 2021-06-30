Home
Ashland City Council meets again to fill vital city positions, amid council drama

Ashland City Council meets again to fill vital city positions, amid council drama

Local News Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Ashland City Council met Tuesday to discuss filling major holes in the city administration. But in the process, the energy quickly shifted from the initial conversation to a back and forth about the city’s leadership.

The city attorney is retiring, and the acting city manager announced he is also leaving the city after decades of service. Last week the finance director also announced she’s leaving the city.

In Tuesday’s meeting, some councilors read personal derogatory emails, and social media posts directed towards Mayor Julie Akins.

“No counselor should be expected to remain silent in the face of the repeated dishonest and abusive actions in part on other elected officials,” said Stephen Jensen, Ashland City Councilor.

“I’m not vindictive because I don’t come to meetings and do 20-minute speeches about how somebody doesn’t have a right to be there who has been lawfully elected by the people,” said Julie Akins, Ashland Mayor.

Councilor tonya graham says nothing was decided in terms of the next steps to hire the vital open positions in the city administration.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »