Ashland Family YMCA instructors create virtual lessons to help keep people active at home

ASHLAND, Ore. — For anyone looking to stay busy at home, the Ashland Family YMCA is creating virtual lessons for adults and children.

At-home gymnastics, yoga, karate and swim lessons are just a few of the topics the YMCA is going over and uploading to the web.

Today, NBC5 News was able to watch the Y’s aquatic director create a video on water safety.

“We’re trying to engage people by going virtual, we’ve done some virtual swim lessons, the fitness group has done a bunch of yoga classes and fitness things and so I thought it would be another idea to kinda keep the community engaged,” said aquatic director, Chad Brookman.

The Ashland Family YMCA posts new videos often.

Go here to view the videos.

