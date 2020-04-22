Crews working to put out Rogue River fire

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire burned roughly 20 acres near Shangrila Lane close to East Evans Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.
Along with crews on the ground, 3 helicopters worked to put out flames.
“Once night settles in, things will just naturally cool down and we’ll have a night crew out there, so hopefully they can put it to bed,” said Brian Ballou, Oregon Dept. of Forestry.
Ballou says the chance of the fire spreading is low.
He expects crews to put out the fire entirely in the next few days.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
