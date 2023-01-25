Ashland finds new location for severe weather shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. —Ashland has found a new location for its severe weather shelter. In the past, the shelter has bounced around between Pioneer Hall, the Presbyterian Church, and the library.

Now Options for Helping Residents of Ashland has signed a contract with the city to run the shelter at a new location. It’ll be at a church on 5th and East Main Street.

“We open at 5 and people have to leave at 9 in the morning, we provide a dinner and breakfast and the main service we’re providing is to get out of the cold,” said Avram Sacks, coordinator of the shelter.

Sacks says the shelter will be open this Sunday night through next Wednesday night.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can reach Avram at (541)220-7307