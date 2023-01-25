Affordable housing development making progress after Almeda Fire

Posted by Jenna King January 24, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Local housing agencies are teaming up to place fire survivors in the newly rebuilt Royal Oaks Mobil Manor. The affordable housing development will bring 140 modular units to the Rogue Valley later this year.

Oregon Housing & Community Services, the Housing Authority of Jackson County, and Access are all behind the effort. The units will be at the  Royal Oaks Mobil Manor on south Pacific Hwy. The housing authority says the modular units should start arriving on-site in the next few months.

“We’re excited that we’re finally seeing activity on the site, now that we got the financing in place and that we’re able to make something happen it’s going to be very gratifying for all of us when we are able to get people moved in,” said Ryan Haynes with the housing authority.

The Access Homeownership Center will be accepting pre-applications starting February 20th. Access says if all goes to plan, the homes will be move-in ready by July.

For more on how to apply click here.

Jenna King
