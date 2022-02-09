Ashland H.S. loosens mask requirements for sporting events, other Rogue Valley schools to discuss

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Amid Oregon’s latest announcement on dropping its mask mandate within the next few months, several schools throughout the Rogue Valley are adjusting to the changes.

Ashland: According to Ashland High School, starting Friday, February 11th, fans are allowed back in limited capacity. Student-athletes will each be allowed four guests, while the opposing team is each allowed two. Spectators will need to check in and wear masks at all times. Student-athletes will also be required to wear masks unless they are actively playing. Food and drinks are not allowed, and concession stands will be closed according to a memo sent Tuesday. AHS also stated that families will have to convene outside after the game, and handshakes are barred with officials and other players. Girls play at 5:15 and boys play at 6:45 against Churchill on Friday.

Eagle Point School District: Eagle Point said on Tuesday that nothing has changed as of right now, but intends to discuss the latest guidance during a board meeting on Wednesday, February 9th.

Central Point School District 6: According to superintendent Walt Davenport in a letter sent to parents, “based on the new guidance, D6 will pursue an optional masking policy for students and staff after March 31st. We will continue navigating the guidance & regulations to ensure we keep our schools open and accessible for all our students. As more details become available about these changes, we will keep you informed.”

Medford, Grants Pass, Three Rivers School Districts: All schools lifted spectator limitations earlier this week. According to TRSD, “face masks must be worn at all times during indoor events, or we will not be able to have spectators at our events.”

