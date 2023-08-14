Ashland hosting a benefit concert for its sister city in Ukraine

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland is looking to help its new sister city in Ukraine, Sviatohirsk.

This new initiative comes shortly after the Ashland City Council approved the partnership back in June.

The city says this brings humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian city, through fundraising efforts within the Ashland community. One of these fundraising efforts is a benefit concert.

The concert will feature Grammy award-winning composer Michael Silversher, The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, and the 2022 Winner International Pianist Iryna Kudielina.

“They are trying to rebuild the infrastructure in that city, they have no ambulance or medical supplies, their roads are completely messed up, theirs no housing, and they are trying to rebuild it in the midst of the war,” said Volunteer Organizer, Betsy Bishop.

The benefit concert will be at the Ashland High School Theatre on Saturday, August 19th at 2 pm.

You can find tickets here.

Bishop says you can donate directly to the cause here.

