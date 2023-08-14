Fire crews stop forward progress of the O’Brien Creek Fire

OPHIR, Ore. – Fire crews were working through the night, battling the O’Brien Creek Fire in Curry County.

Firefighters say resources from the Flat Fire joined with local crews to battle the O’Brien Creek Fire burning near Ophir.

Fire Officials say the fire is about 25% contained, and all forward progress has been stopped.

Crews say the fire has burned around 20 to 25 acres, threatening multiple structures, but thankfully none were lost.

“I really cannot emphasize enough how much I thank the incident command structure from the Flat Fire, they sent resources right away, which included both air and ground resources, so the initial attack on this fire was substantial,” said Curry County Commissioner, Brad Alcorn.

Firefighters say Coy Creek Lane is still under a level 3 go now evacuation.

Highway 101 is now open in both directions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

