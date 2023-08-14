Pump House Burgers and Brews temporarily closing its doors

TALENT, Ore. – A popular restaurant in Talent is closing its doors Sunday, but bigger things are on the horizon.

Pump House Burgers and Brews hosted a farewell party Sunday to thank their customers for all of their support over the years.

The event invited customers to enjoy some live music and food before they temporarily shut their doors.

The owners say they will be reopening their doors by the end of the month, using the downtime to turn the restaurant into something awesome.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.