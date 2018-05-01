Home
Ashland increasing utility fees

Ashland, Ore. — An Ashland public hearing was held to discuss increasing the city’s storm drain, transportation, water, and wastewater utility fees.

City councilors voted to increase rates to continue services.

“It’s always hard to do rate increases and we know that. What we’re trying to do now is put our money where our mouth is… So we’re trying to get those projects done,” Ashland Public Works Director Paula Brown said.

The increased rates will average out to five dollars extra per month, per household.

It will go into effect July 1st.

