Ashland looking into new water treatment plant

Ashland, Ore. — A change could be coming soon for Ashland’s water treatment plant.
The city’s Public Works Department says it’s time for some upgrades.
Last upgraded in 1995, some components of the plant already need to be replaced.
The city could upgrade the current plant like last time, but its poor location may mean it’s time for a different solution.
“The water plant produces fantastic water… It’s just in a very poor location,” Public Works Director Paula Brown said.
Built in 1948, Ashland’s water treatment plant has been serving the city with water from Ashland Creek for 70 years.
“Great location in the 40s. It was easy, they had the plant right there, the dam was there… They were able to get the water and just pipe it down,” Brown said.
The simple concept of gravity made its location next to the Hosler Dam an easy choice.
But the plant has now reached capacity, and is vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, landslides, or floods.
“We had the flood in 64, a flood in 74, a flood in 97… All of those were pretty big hits to the water plant for short periods of time,” Brown said.
According to Ashland Public Works Director Paula Brown, the city will save money down the road if it builds a new plant.
“It’s more cost effective to build a new plant now, then put significant upgrades in a plant that might fall down with the next earthquake,” Brown said.
Brown says there is enough room in the budget for the change, and the city also has help from a loan with the Infrastructure Business Authority.
She says Ashland residents shouldn’t need to cover anymore of the cost.
All the project needs is the official green light from the city.
“We need a new 7.5 million gallon water treatment plant, and to have it capable of growing 50 years down the line to a 10 million gallon plant so we don’t have to face this decision again,” Brown said.
The city plans to hire an engineer firm to design the new water plant in two to three months.
Then after its designed, it should take two to three years to build it.