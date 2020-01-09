Ashland restaurant closes Saturday to honor bartender

ASHLAND, Ore. — Standing Stone Brewery in Ashland will be closed Saturday to honor one of their own.
27-year-old bartender Anthony Panter died in a car crash last month. He was on his way home from work at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Eagle Mill Road on the north side of Ashland.
With his memorial service scheduled for Saturday, the brewery decided to close their doors in honor of him.
“We call ourselves the stone family and when you lose somebody like that it’s just, you have to like pause and just kind of grieve,” Nechelle Lalonde, general manager, said.
Standing Stone says they want Panter to be remembered as a fun-loving, goofy guy with an infectious laugh.
The memorial service is open to anyone who knew Panter. It will be held at Cascade Christian High School Saturday at 2 p.m.
