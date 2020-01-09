Home
Police say Medford chase ends in DUII

MEDFORD, Ore. — A driver led police on a chase early Thursday morning on I-5.

According to the Central Point Police Department, the driver was charged with DUII. The chase ended on I-5 in south Medford.

One person was taken away in an ambulance. It’s not known whether it was the driver, or someone else involved. Their condition is unknown.

Central Point Police are in charge of the investigation and declined further comment.

