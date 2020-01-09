Police say Medford chase ends in DUII

MEDFORD, Ore. — A driver led police on a chase early Thursday morning on I-5.
According to the Central Point Police Department, the driver was charged with DUII. The chase ended on I-5 in south Medford.
One person was taken away in an ambulance. It’s not known whether it was the driver, or someone else involved. Their condition is unknown.
Central Point Police are in charge of the investigation and declined further comment.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.