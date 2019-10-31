Ashland Winter Shelter opens Monday

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Winter Shelter is opening their doors Monday for the first time at their permanent location. Now, they’re just working on last minute preparations.
Although the weather is warming up overnight the next couple nights, the Ashland Winter Shelter is gearing up for guests. 45 people were selected to be guests at the winter shelter until March.
On Monday, there will be buses picking the guests up and driving them to the shelter, where food and beds will be waiting for them. ‘Options for Helping Residents of Ashland’ or OHRA, is managing the shelter.
“We provide case management and navigation for our guests. Really with the goal moving people from crisis to stability. Getting them connected with services and resources,” Cass Sinclair, OHRA Winter Shelter Director, said.
Some of those resources include case management, job connections, assistance with health insurance, and lending an ear to people to who just want to talk. Volunteers provide food and help with shelter operations. They’re still looking for volunteers.
The new and improved Kelly Shelter is hoping to open their doors by Nov. 18 in downtown Medford. Neither the Ashland Winter Shelter or the Kelly Shelter are available for walk-ins.
If you’re looking to get on the waiting list for the shelter or want to volunteer, check out their website or email OHRA.
Website: https://helpingashland.org/services/shelter/
Email: [email protected]
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.