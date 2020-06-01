Home
Ashland YMCA opens to members, with safety measures in place

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Family YMCA says members will be able come back starting Monday.

CEO Dan Crocker says the main facilities will reopen exception of pools, saunas and locker rooms.

Crocker also says there will be temporary changes during phase one of reopening. It will be open for members only with revised hours, no guest passes, day passes or nationwide memberships will be honored. Members under 13 must be accompanied by an adult member or in a youth program, all staff will be wearing masks, members are encouraged to also wear masks as they enter, exit and move about.

The Ashland YMCA says roughly 80% of their members kept their membership through the shut down.

For a full list of temporary changes visit their website: http://www.ashlandymca.org/Page.asp?NavID=302&fbclid=IwAR37BkohTjrMAR5-vxLJ0lKBvLKWbSnK-eZuWUhWc3Ytz-K2IikBo1o7_zk

