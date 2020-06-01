Home
Gov. Brown asks for resignation of Oregon Employment Dept. Director

SALEM, Ore. — The head of the Oregon Employment Department has resigned.

Governor Kate Brown says she asked for Department Director Kay Erickson to resign from her position.

The employment department continues to face a backlog of tens of thousands of unprocessed unemployment claims. Of the claims that have been processed, many Oregonians have not received any benefits.

The governor says Oregon Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Division Director David Gerstenfeld will immediately take over as interim director of the department.

