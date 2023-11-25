ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland’s Festival of Light Celebration rang in the winter holiday season November 24th.

For the last 31 years, Ashland’s East Main Street lights up the day after Thanksgiving to welcome in the holiday season. The event kicks off with a parade with music, elves, reindeer, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves. Once Santa graces folks with his presence on the Brickroom balcony, the season of celebration in Ashland officially begins.

Citizens and visitors of Ashland are encouraged to treat thems-elf by supporting local businesses for their shopping, dining, and fun-filled needs. Ashland’s Mayor Tonya Graham says the lighting celebration is a great way to tie the community together.

According to kids throughout Ashland, the holidays are always a “Claus” for celebration. They all seemed to be looking forward to the same thing.

“For Christmas, I think I really like spending time with my family,” Jeremiah Lopez said.

“Spending time with my family,” said Ella Parks.

“Being with family and just quality time,” Leela Rasmussen said.

“Seeing family and getting gifts,” said Gracie Garcia.

“Spending time with my family and the presents,” said Joshua Allman.

The holiday season continues with events throughout the month of December including musical performances, theater shows, and fun for all ages at the Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink.

For more information on all the upcoming holiday events, check out this link.

It looks like this Christmas is orna-meant to be the best one yet.

