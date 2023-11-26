Giving Tree campaign by CASA kicks off for the holiday season

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson and Josephine County CASA volunteers are getting ready for the holidays, by starting their annual Giving Tree campaign.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children.

They work with children with under- privileged backgrounds in foster care or kids in the care of relatives.

The Giving Tree program, sponsored by Lithia 4 Kids, allows the community to help get these kids toys, clothes and more.

All you have to do is visit any one of the hundreds of local businesses that have the giving tree tags.

CASA reports that they were able to help over 500 kids last year during the holidays, which the community helped make possible.

Executive director for CASA of Jackson and Josephine Counties, Jennifer Mylenek said, “the community, their hearts swell and they really are generous and giving and it makes such a difference to our kids. They’re amazing human beings and this is when it’s visible at the holidays, the gifts of the community, but really it’s all year long.”

CASA says no amount is too small and welcomes any help you can give for the holidays.

You can find the specific list of Giving Tree locations in Jackson County here, and for Josephine County here.

