At least 50 structures destroyed, hundreds more threatened in Mill fire near Weed

WEED, Calif — The fast moving Mill fire in northern California has destroyed or affected nearly 150 homes, and hundreds more are still threatened. The fire first broke out near Roseburg Forest Products facility in Weed Friday afternoon. The heat and gusty winds pushed the fire dramatically – now burning about 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. Three civilians are hurt, but no fatalities have been reported. According to Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit, 132 structures have been affected and 50 single structures are destroyed so far. Officials say more 400 homes and buildings are threatened. The fire prompted urgent evacuations that remain in effect. Current zone information can be found here: Zone Haven