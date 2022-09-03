The Mill Fire eats into small community

WEED, Calif– Multiple structures have been lost to The Mill Fire in Weed. According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 1 pm after a lumber mill building caught on fire.

The fire is about 4,254 acres and is currently 25% contained.

Lake Shastina Fire says The Mill Fire burned into the Lake Shastina Housing District. The number of homes lost is unknown at this time.

It says the fire poses a significant risk to the homes that remain. As the fire is still burning deep into the Lake Shastina Community.

On September 2nd the entire town of Weed was evacuated. Now some evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings around the north and south sides of the fire.

Around 4,000 people were placed under evacuation orders.

We talked to the Siskiyou County Director of Emergency Services, and he said the hardest thing about getting people out, was convincing them to leave.

“Just leave, it’s your home I understand that I’ve been evacuated. But it’s not worth your life if your family can still give you a hug that to me is more important than losing your home,” said Bryan Schenone, Director of Emergency Services.

Schenone says a major transmission line in Weed was damaged during the fire. Leaving about 10,000 people in the region without power and internet.

The power will likely be out for at least three days. He says they are looking into setting up cooling shelters for those affected.

For more fire information call 530-643-3661 or 530-643-3662.