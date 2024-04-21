Atrium Foundation looking to help Grants Pass couple

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Atrium Foundation is looking to help a Grants Pass couple struggling with cancer.

NBC5 previously reported that Doug Estes and his wife Kathy have been fighting medical issues for a long time and he’s been the only income for around 20 years. Dorothy Paredes, Founder of The Atrium Foundation, heard about the Estes’ story and reached out. The Atrium Foundation is a non-profit charity that seeks to help cancer survivors through financial hardships. As a cancer survivor herself, Paredes knew she wanted to help other people struggling with what she calls “Cancer Financial Toxicity” if she could.

“You get tons of pamphlets for all kinds of stuff when you are diagnosed, but you don’t get any pamphlets, nobody is talking to you about how to protect your livelihood,” Paredes said.

Paredes says she was grateful she found out about Doug and Kathy’s story because she feels like stories like theirs don’t get spread out to the community enough. She says The Atrium Foundation is in the early stages of working with the Estes’, but they’re going to try to help them in any way that they can.

