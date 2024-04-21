123-room hotel for downtown Medford approved by city

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 20, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Marriott extended-stay hotel project was recently approved by the Medford Urban Renewal Agency.

Element by Westin will be a 123 room hotel in downtown Medford. The site is near the Pear Blossom Park amphitheater on 4th Street and Bartlett Street.

It will include an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and a meeting space. Colorado-based developers, Western Hospitality LLC said that construction should begin early next year.

The developers also said they hope this helps encourage additional development in downtown Medford. It is expected to be complete by 2027.

